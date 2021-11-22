Rangers get OFs McKinney and Reks from Dodgers for cash

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Texas Rangers have acquired outfielders Billy McKinney and Zach Reks from the Los Angeles Dodgers in exchange for cash. McKinney is a Dallas native who was Oakland’s first-round draft pick in 2013. He has appeared in the majors in each of the past four seasons, and played at least 37 games for three different teams in 2021. He hit nine homers over 116 games for Milwaukee, the New York Mets and the Dodgers. Reks, a left-handed hitter, made his big league debut this year and went 0-for-10 over six games for the Dodgers.___