LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Brendan Medley-Bacon had 16 points to lead five McNeese State players in double figures as the Cowboys routed Carver College 98-54. Collin Warren added 14 points for the Cowboys. Christian Shumate chipped in 13, Harwin Francois scored 12 and Kellon Taylor had 11. Dyllon Scott led the Cougars with 16 points.