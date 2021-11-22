Jenkins hits late 3, lifts Lafayette over Rutgers 53-51

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Kyle Jenkins made a deep 3-pointer with 2.1 seconds remaining and Lafayette collected its first win with a 53-51 victory over Rutgers. Ron Harper Jr. hit a 3-pointer in transition with 30 seconds left to give Rutgers a 51-50 lead. Jenkins made the game-winner following a Lafayette timeout and with 0.3 seconds separating the shot and game clock. Leo O’Boyle scored 18 points to lead Lafayette (1-4). Cliff Omoruyi had 14 points and nine rebounds to lead Rutgers (3-2), which shot 29% (16 of 56) overall and missed 22 of 26 3-point attempts.