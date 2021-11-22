Jarry solid again as Penguins beat Jets to end perfect trip

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Danton Heinen scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period, Tristan Jarry allowed one goal after back-to-back shutouts, and the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Winnipeg Jets 3-1. Dominic Toninato scored on Jarry in the first period, but that was it. Jarry finished with 30 saves after posting shutouts in the first two games of Pittsburgh’s three-game Canadian trip, at Montreal and Toronto. Jason Zucker and Jake Guentzel also scored for the Penguins, whose perfect road swing followed a three-game skid. Connor Hellebuyck had 33 saves for Winnipeg, which lost its third straight and fell to 7-2-1 at home.