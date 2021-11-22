Durant’s 27, Harden’s 14 assists lead Nets past Cavs 117-112

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) — Kevin Durant returned to Brooklyn’s lineup and scored 27 points, James Harden added 14 points and a season-high 14 assists, and the Brooklyn Nets beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 117-112. LaMarcus Aldridge had 21 points and 11 rebounds off the bench for the Nets, who won for the sixth time in seven games. Darius Garland scored 24 and Jared Allen had 20 points and 15 rebounds and Lauri Markkanen scored 22 in his first game since Nov. 1 for the still short-handed Cavs, who had chances down the stretch but missed some shots and made critical mistakes. Cleveland has lost four straight.