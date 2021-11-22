Barabanov’s OT goal leads Sharks past Hurricanes 2-1

By JOSH DUBOW

AP Sports Writer

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Alexander Barabanov scored with 3:18 remaining in overtime and the San Jose Sharks handed Carolina its third loss of the season with a 2-1 victory over the Hurricanes. Kevin Labanc tied the game early in the third before Barabanov won just after a power play expired to give San Jose its second win in the past six games. Carolina had won four straight road games and 14 of 16 overall on the season before blowing a third-period lead to San Jose.