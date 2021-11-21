Tennessee beats North Carolina 89-72 in Tip-Off tournament

By PAT EATON-ROBB

AP Sports Writer

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Freshman Zakai Zeigler scored 18 points to lead No. 17 Tennessee over No. 18 North Carolina 89-72 in the consolation game of the Hall of Fame Tip-Off tournament. Santiago Vescovi added 18 points and nine rebounds for the Vols (3-1), who bounced back from a 71-53 loss to Villanova on Saturday. Brady Manek hit six 3-pointers and had 24 points, and Armando Bacot had a double-double, scoring 16 points and pulling down 12 rebounds for the Tar Heels (3-2), who fell to Purdue in Saturday’s opening round.Tennessee, which went with a three-guard lineup, led by seven points at halftime and extended that throughout the second half.