STAT WATCH: C Michigan’s Lew Nichols takes over rushing lead

By ERIC OLSON

AP College Football Writer

A new name appears at the top of the Football Bowl Subdivision rushing chart after Central Michigan’s Lew Nichols III turned in his second straight 200-yard game and Michigan State’s Kenneth Walker III had his least productive game of the season. Nichols’ 1,516 yards and average of just under 138 yards per game lead the nation. Walker has 1,498 yards and averages just over 136. Nichols had a career-high 219 yards and three touchdowns on 32 carries in a 37-17 win over Ball State on Wednesday.