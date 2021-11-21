Scott-Grayson leads Auburn women’s upset of No. 18 Ga. Tech

ATLANTA (AP) — Honesty Scott-Grayson scored 18, Aicha Coulibaly added 14 and Auburn used a big first half to upset No. 18 Georgia Tech 59-51. The Tigers held Georgia Tech to 25% shooting in the first half while they shot 50% to build a 33-16 lead. After the Yellowjackets cut 10 points off the deficit in the third quarter, Auburn steadied itself to defeat a ranked team on the road for the first time since Feb. 13, 2014. Lotta-Maj Lahtinen scored 12 points for Georgia Tech. Despite being just over 100 miles apart, it is only the fourth meeting between the two schools, and first since 1997.