Packers defense slips against Kirk Cousins, Vikings

By BRIAN HALL

Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Despite facing a stretch of quarterbacks that included Kyler Murray, Patrick Mahomes and Russell Wilson, the Green Bay defense had picked up the slack for an ineffective offense and earned its own accolades with its surprising play. Kirk Cousins — and receiver Justin Jefferson — sent the Packers back to the drawing board. Cousins threw for 341 yards, including 169 to Jefferson, three touchdowns and engineered two go-ahead drives in the final seven minutes in Minnesota’s 34-31 win.