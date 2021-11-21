No. 22 West Virginia women barrel past Radford 83-31

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Kirsten Deans scored 16 points, 10 of 11 West Virginia players scored and the No. 22 Mountaineers routed Radford 83-31. Esmery Martinez added 12 points and added seven rebounds, three assists and a pair of steals. A’riana Gray added 11 points and nine rebounds off the bench. Jasmine Carson also scored 11. West Virginia scored 34 points off 32 Radford turnovers, outscored the Highlanders 44-14 in the paint and had 43 rebounds to Radford’s 28. West Virginia made 17 steals against Radford, led by Ja’Naiya Quinerly with five. Destinee Marshall led Radford with 11 points.