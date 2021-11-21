MATCHDAY: Rayo Vallecano tries to remain unbeaten at home

By The Associated Press

Rayo Vallecano tries to remain unbeaten at home in the Spanish league when it hosts Mallorca. It hasn’t lost in six straight home matches in what is its best run since 2002. Mallorca is winless in five consecutive league matches. Also Monday, Hellas Verona hosts Empoli looking to extend a four-match unbeaten streak in Serie A that has included wins over Lazio and Juventus and a draw at Serie A leader Napoli. Torino hosts Udinese in a matchup of two clubs level on points in the lower half of the table.