Lions come up short, lose 13-10 to Browns and stay winless

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Detroit Lions came up short again. The NFL’s only winless team played well in stretches, but fell short again in a 13-10 loss to the Cleveland Browns. The Lions had their chances, but they were hurt by mistakes, penalties and coach Dan Campbell, who got conservative in the fourth quarter with the game up for grabs. Campbell chose to punt late in the game and his team never got the ball back as the Browns ran out the clock. D’Andre Swift had 130 yards and broke off a 57-yard TD run for the Lions.