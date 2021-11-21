Germany sweeps golds in World Cup bobsled races

IGLS, Austria (AP) — Germany swept a pair of World Cup bobsled races on Sunday. Francesco Friedrich won the four-man race and Laura Nolte drove to victory in the women’s event. Brad Hall of Britain and Johannes Lochner of Germany shared the silver medal in the four-man race. The top U.S. finish on Sunday came from Kaillie Humphries. She drove to a fourth-place finish in the women’s race. Hunter Church led the way for the Americans in the four-man race by finishing eighth.