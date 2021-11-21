Fields hurts rib, Packers’ Jenkins leaves with knee injury

By The Associated Press

Chicago Bears rookie quarterback Justin Fields was knocked out of a loss to Baltimore with a rib injury. In other injury news, the Green Bay Packers might have suffered a huge blow when left tackle Elgton Jenkins went out with a left knee injury in a loss to NFC North rival Minnesota. Fields walked to the tunnel after the first drive of the second half and team officials later announced the rib injury. He was replaced by Andy Dalton. Dalton threw two touchdown passes in the Bears’ 16-13 loss to the Ravens. He could end up starting on Thanksgiving at Detroit.