Dalton sparks Bears before defense breaks down late again

By GENE CHAMBERLAIN

Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — Backup quarterback Andy Dalton led the Bears to a late lead after a rib injury to Justin Fields. But Chicago’s defense suffered another late letdown in a 16-13 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. A 30-yard completion to Sammy Watkins on third-and-12 set up the winning points and the Bears lost for the fifth straight time. It’s possible Fields might not be able to play against Detroit on Thanksgiving Day. The Bears have dropped eight straight games following a bye. Chicago is now 3-7.