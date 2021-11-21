Bowl eligibility count at 72 with plenty of teams in hunt

By NOAH TRISTER

AP Sports Writer

Florida and Florida State enter Saturday’s matchup at 5-6, meaning the winner becomes bowl eligible. That’s one of four games next weekend pitting two five-win teams against each other. The others are Maryland-Rutgers, Charlotte-Old Dominion and Florida Atlantic-Middle Tennessee. There’s enough space for 82 FBS teams to play in bowls this season. Right now 72 teams already have secured bowl eligibility. The winners of the four games listed above will bring the total to 76, and there are plenty of other teams that also are a victory away from bowl eligibility.