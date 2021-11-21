Bottom falls out for Bills in bumbling 41-15 loss to Colts

By JONAH BRONSTEIN

Associated Press

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — It wasn’t one thing that went wrong for the Buffalo Bills in a 41-15 loss to the Indianapolis Colts. It was everything. Buffalo turned the ball over four times, allowed Jonathan Taylor to score a franchise-record five times, in dropping to 6-4 and out of the AFC East Division lead. The Bills have lost three of five and face a short week in preparing to play at New Orleans on Thursday night.