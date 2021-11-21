1-vs-2 matchup delays AP women’s basketball poll a day

By DOUG FEINBERG

AP Basketball Wrier

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas (AP) — The release of The Associated Press women’s basketball poll will be delayed a day because of a Monday afternoon matchup between the top two teams. Top-ranked South Carolina will face No. 2 UConn in the championship game of the inaugural women’s Battle 4 Atlantis tournament. The poll usually comes out weekly on Monday at 1 p.m. Eastern, but will be delayed a day because of the matchup. It’s only the second time in the 46-year history of the poll that it has been delayed. The only other time also involved UConn. The second-ranked Huskies were playing No. 1 Tennessee on Jan. 16, 1995 — in the first meeting of their storied rivalry. The Huskies pulled off the upset victory and moved to No. 1 for the first time in school history as the poll was held to that evening.