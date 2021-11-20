Zappe’s 6 TD passes spark Western Kentucky past FAU 52-17

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Bailey Zappe passed for 470 yards and six touchdowns as Western Kentucky rolled to a 52-17 victory over Florida Atlantic. Zappe had a 1-yard TD toss to Jerreth Sterns to open the scoring and connected with Mitchell Tinsley for an 8-yarder as WKU grabbed a 14-3 lead. Zappe hit Joey Beljan for a 3-yard TD before Teja Young picked him off and returned it 62 yards for a score — pulling the Owls (5-6, 3-4) within 21-10. Zappe answered with a 3-yard TD toss to freshman Malachi Corley and Brayden Narveson followed with a 26-yard field goal to give the Hilltoppers a 31-10 lead at the half.