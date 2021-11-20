West Virginia beats Texas, Longhorns’ bowl hopes dashed

By JOHN RABY

AP Sports Writer

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia has handed Texas its sixth straight loss. The Mountaineers got three touchdown passes from Jared Doege and 158 rushing yards from Leddie Brown to beat the Longhorns 31-23 Saturday. It eliminated the Longhorns from bowl consideration, the first time that’s happened since 2016. West Virginia snapped a two-game losing streak and kept its own postseason hopes alive but needs to win its final game next weekend. Texas had two chances to potentially tie the score in the final three minutes. But Casey Thompson threw an interception on one drive and the Longhorns turned the ball over on downs on the other.