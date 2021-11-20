Wake Forest makes 16 3-pointers, beats North Carolina A&T

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Alondes Williams scored 19 points, Daivien Williamson added 18 and Isaiah Mucius 16 to lead Wake Forest to a 87-63 victory over North Carolina A&T. Williams (3 of 4), Williamson (4 of 7) and Mucius (4 of 7) led a 3-point barrage in which the Demon Deacons made 16 of 35 from distance. Wake Forest made more 3-pointers than 2-point field goals (13) or free throws (13). Milton Matthews led the Aggies with 15 points. Demetric Horton scored 11 and Webster Filmore 10. Matthews and Horton made three 3-pointers each. There were 60 3-point tries and 26 makes in the game.