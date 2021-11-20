Vlhova leads Shiffrin in 1st run of World Cup slalom in Levi

LEVI, FINLAND (AP) — Petra Vlhova has built a slim lead over Mikaela Shiffrin in the opening run of the first women’s World Cup slalom of the season. The Slovakian overall champion finished .11 of a second ahead of the American as the pair seemed set to continue their dominance in the event. No skier other than Vlhova or Shiffrin has won the traditional season-opening slalom since then overall champion Tina Maze triumphed in 2014. Shiffrin will match a 32-year-old record for most World Cup victories in a single discipline if she wins the race to raise her career tally of slalom wins to 46.