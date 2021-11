SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — Amadou Sow had 13 points to lead five UC Santa Barbara players in double figures as the Gauchos romped past Chicago State 81-50. Calvin Wishart added 12 points for the Gauchos on Saturday. Miles Norris chipped in 10, Ajare Sanni scored 10 and Ajay Mitchell had 10. Brandon Betson led the Cougars with 11 points.