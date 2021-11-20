Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 6:21 PM

Shuster avoids elimination in quest for repeat Olympic gold

KION 2020

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Defending Olympic gold medalist John Shuster is still in the running for a fifth straight trip to the Winter Games. Shuster’s team beat Team Dropkin in Game 2 of the best-of-three finals at the U.S. curling trials in Omaha, Nebraska. Korey Dropkin’s foursome won the opener. It was a familiar position for Shuster, who also lost Game 1 in the 2017 trials before rallying to win two straight and make it to his fourth consecutive Olympic Games. In Korea, Team Shuster fell to 2-4 in pool play before winning five straight must-win games to take the gold medal. Shuster is teamed with fellow 2018 Olympians Matt Hamilton and John Landsteiner. Chris Plys has joined the team to replace Tyler George. 

AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content