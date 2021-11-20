Robert Morris wins on overtime field goal to edge Campbell

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — Nick Bisceglia kicked a 25-yard field goal to give Robert Morris a 20-17 overtime victory over Campbell in the teams’ season finale. After Bisceglia’s kick, Isaac Riffle missed a 24-yard field goal attempt to end the game. George Martin passed for 173 yards and a touchdown and Alijah Jackson rushed for 132 on 23 carries for the Colonials. Dylan Earney passed for 300 yards with two touchdowns and an interception for Campbell with Dontae Crow collecting 104 yards receiving with a score.