Points pile up rapidly, No. 25 N.C. State tops Syracuse

By BOB SUTTON

Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Devin Leary threw for two touchdowns, Zonovan Knight returned a kickoff for a touchdown and No. 25 North Carolina State beat Syracuse 41-17 on Saturday to keep its hopes alive for an Atlantic Coast Conference championship. The Wolfpack scored touchdowns on offense, defense and special teams in a matter of less than 3 1/2 minutes. In order to go to Charlotte for the league title game Dec. 4, the Wolfpack must defeat North Carolina on Friday followed by a Wake Forest loss the next day at Boston College. Freshman running back Sean Tucker became Syracuse’s single-season rushing leader, passing Joe Morris to break a 42-year-old record with a second-quarter carry and finishing with 109 yards on the ground in the game.