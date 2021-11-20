Panthers top Wild 5-4, improve to 10-0-0 at home

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Panthers are now the fourth team in NHL history to start a season with 10 consecutive home wins. Frank Vatrano scored twice and Sergei Bobrovsky made 34 saves to help the Panthers remain perfect at home with a 5-4 victory against the Minnesota Wild on Saturday night. Chicago started with 11 consecutive wins on home ice in the 1963-64 season. The original Ottawa Senators started with 10 straight in 1925-26 and Montreal did the same in 2016-17. The Panthers have now joined that club.