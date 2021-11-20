Ogbonna leads way as Southeast Missouri surprises UT Martin

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — CJ Ogbonna threw for three touchdowns and ran for a fourth and Southeast Missouri State knocked off UT Martin 31-14. The FCS No. 8 Skyhawks managed only 278 yards, including a 75-yard touchdown run by Zak Wallace and a 10-yard TD run by quarterback Dresser Winn. Ogbonna hit Will Weidemann with a 1-yard pass to open the scoring, then UT Martin took a 14-7 lead on the TD runs by Wallace and Winn. Ogbonna hit Terrell Jester for 7 yards to tie it at halftime. Ogbonna and Jester connected for a 19-yard score midway through third quarter to put the Redhawks ahead for good.