No. 4 Michigan bounces back, beats UNLV 74-61

By DANNY WEBSTER

Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Eli Brooks scored 22 points, including four 3-pointers, to help No. 4 Michigan to a 74-61 win over UNLV on Friday night. Moussa Diabate had 14 points and seven rebounds for the Wolverines (3-1), and Hunter Dickinson added 13 points and seven rebounds. Bryce Hamilton led the Runnin’ Rebels (3-1) with 21 points, who lost for the first time under new coach Kevin Kruger. Michael Nuga and Donovan Williams each scored 12 points. Michigan on Tuesday suffered a two-point loss at home to Seton Hall.