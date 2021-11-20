Montana denies in-state rival Montana State, wins 29-10

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Kevin Macias kicked five field goals, Montana scored a touchdown on the second play of the game, and the Grizzlies beat in-state rival Montana State 29-10 in front of a record home crowd in the 120th Brawl of the Wild. Montana (9-2, 6-2), ranked seventh in the FCS coaches poll, snapped a four-game losing streak in the series and denied third-ranked Montana State (9-2, 7-1) a chance of securing an outright Big Sky Conference title. It was a record 26,856 in attendance at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. The Grizzlies essentially put the game away late in the third quarter when Montana State attempted a fake field goal.