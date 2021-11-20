Matt Corral leads No. 10 Ole Miss past Vandy in home finale

By CHRIS BURROWS

Associated Press

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Matt Corral threw for 326 yards and two touchdowns in his home finale and No. 10 Mississippi beat Vanderbilt 31-17 on Saturday night. Ole Miss (9-2, 5-2 Southeastern Conference) never trailed, with Corral throwing an 8-yard scoring pass to Jerrion Ealy in the opening minutes en route to a 24-9 halftime lead. Corral completed 27 of 36 passes, including a 10-yard touchdown strike to Dontario Drummond early in the second quarter. The Rebels led 31-9 in the fourth quarter on an 8-yard touchdown run by Henry Parrish Jr. Rocko Griffin ran for 117 yards and touchdown for Vanderbilt (2-9, 0-7).