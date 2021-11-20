Marshall remains in the hunt for C-USA East Division title

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Rasheen Ali rushed for 203 yards and three touchdowns and Marshall beat Charlotte 49-28 to remain in the race for the Conference USA East Division title. Marshall will face division leader Western Kentucky next Saturday with the winner earning a trip to the C-USA championship on Dec. 3. Ali’s 25-yard run opened the scoring for Marshall and he added a short touchdown run in the second quarter for a 14-7 lead. Ali’s 4-yard score late in the third capped a string 28 unanswered points for a 42-14 lead. Sheldon Evans added 68 yards on the ground with two TDs for Marshall.