PROVO, Utah — Caleb Lohner had 19 points to lead six BYU players in double figures as the Cougars romped past Central Methodist 97-61. Alex Barcello added 16 points for the Cougars. Gavin Baxter chipped in 13, Gideon George scored 11 and Trevin Knell had 10. Jonathan Brown led the Eagles with 24 points.