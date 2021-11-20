Kitley leads No. 25 Virginia Tech women past Campbell 84-39

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Elizabeth Kitley scored 16 of her 28 points in the first half to lead No. 25 and undefeated Virginia Tech to an 84-39 victory over Campbell. Virginia Tech has started 5-0 for the sixth straight season, all under coach Kenny Brooks. Aisha Sheppard added 16 points and Georgia Amoore had 14 for Virginia Tech. They combined for seven of the Hokies’ 11 3-pointers. Luana Serranho, Faith Price, Courtney Dahlquist and Brittany Staves each had six points for Campbell (2-2), which shot just 26% (14 of 55) overall and was held to five points in the fourth quarter.