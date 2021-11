AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Dustin Crum ran for 114 yards and two touchdowns and Kent State defeated Akron 38-0. The win for the Golden Flashes sets up a home showdown with Miami (Ohio), also 5-2, for the Mid-American Conference East title in a regular-season final next Saturday. Crum had 104 yards and his two rushing scores by halftime. Marquez Cooper had 25 carries for 139 yards and a score for Kent State.