Keller’s overtime goal sends Coyotes over Red Wings 2-1

By JACK MAGRUDER

Associated Press

GLENDALE, Ariz, (AP) — Clayton Keller scored 25 seconds into overtime to give the Arizona Coyotes a 2-1 win over the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday night. Ryan Dzingel scored his second goal in as many games for Arizona, and Scott Wedgewood had 33 saves. Dylan Larkin scored his ninth goal of the season for the Detroit Red Wings, and rookie Lucas Raymond got his 12th assist. Alex Nedeljkovic was seldom tested in net in the first two periods, but Dzingel tied it at 1 with a tip-in with less than seven minutes left in the third period. Nedeljkovic had 27 saves.