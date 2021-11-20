Indiana State gets 1st win at Illinois State since 1997

NORMAL, Ill. (AP) — Kurtis Wilderman passed for 243 yards and rushed for two touchdowns to help Indiana State beat Illinois State 15-10. Wilderman’s touchdowns came with 3:50 remaining in the third quarter and 3:58 in the fourth. After Wilderman’s second score, Rylan Cole came through on the ensuing Illinois State possession by forcing a fumble that Jalen Moss came up with to set off a celebration on the Indiana State sideline. Peterson Kerlegrand carried it 19 times for 61 yards for Indiana State (5-6, 3-5 Missouri Valley Conference Football). Dante Hendrix had five catches for 55 yards. The win marked Indiana State’s first in Normal, Ill. since the 1997 season.