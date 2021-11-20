Incarnate Word wins outright Southland title

HOUSTON (AP) — Cameron Ward threw for three touchdowns and Incarnate Word defeated Houston Baptist 55-14 to win the outright Southland Conference title. The Cardinals had already clinched the conference’s automatic FCS playoff bid before beating the winless Huskies. Ward was 27 of 34 for 314 yards with his three scores but gave up a pick-6 to Corey Smooth. Darion Chafin caught two TD passes and Kevin Brown rushed for two scores. The Cardinals picked off four passes by the Huskies’ Orion Olivas.