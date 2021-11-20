Garbers returns from COVID to lead Cal past Stanford 41-11

By JOSH DUBOW

AP Sports Writer

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Chase Garbers returned from a bout with COVID-19 to throw the longest pass in Big Game history, leading California to a 41-11 victory over Stanford. Garbers was one of more than 20 players from Cal to miss the game at Arizona two weeks ago following a positive test. The Golden Bears had more than 40 positive tests in all for the program, leading to last week’s game against Southern California to be postponed. But nearly all of those players were back for the Big Game and Cal delivered a thorough beating of Stanford. The Cardinal have lost six straight.