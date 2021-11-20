Duquesne unloads on Wagner with a 44-0 win

NEW YORK (AP) — Darius Perrantes threw three touchdowns and Garrett Owens ran for two scores and Duquesne scored 30 points in the second quarter and went on to beat Wagner 44-0. Perrantes completed 16 of 24 passes for 241 yards. Owens had 119 yards rushing on 12 carries and Billy Lucas gained 105 yards rushing on 16 carries with a touchdown. Rickey Spruill had 74 rushing yards on five carries for the Seahawks. Wagner also was shut out last week by Sacred Heart 27-0.