Djokovic to ‘wait and see’ if he’ll go to Australian Open

By ANDREW DAMPF

AP Sports Writer

TURIN, Italy (AP) — Novak Djokovic says he’s going to have to “wait and see” if he plays the Australian Open after tournament chief chief Craig Tiley confirmed that everyone who attends the first Grand Slam tennis tournament of 2022 will need to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19. The nine-time Australian Open champion has refused to say if he’s vaccinated or if he intends to get vaccinated. Djokovic says, “I was just waiting to hear what the news is going to be and now that I know we’ll just have to wait and see.”