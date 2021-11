By The Associated Press

Saturday’s best: Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud led the fifth-ranked Buckeyes to a 56-7 blowout of No. 7 Michigan State, throwing for 432 yards and six touchdowns. Alabama’s Bryce Young also had a big day, passing for a school-record 559 yards and five touchdowns in the No. 2 Crimson Tide’s 42-35 victory over No. 21 Arkansas. No. 24 Utah also crushed No. 4 Oregon’s College Football Playoff hopes with a 38-7 victory.