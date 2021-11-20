Antetokounmpo has 32 points and 20 rebounds, Bucks top Magic

By RICH ROVITO

Associated Press

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 32 points and 20 rebounds and the Milwaukee Bucks held off the Orlando Magic 117-108 on Saturday night to open a two-game set. The teams will meet again Monday night in Milwaukee. Bobby Portis had a season-high 24 points along with 15 rebounds to help the Bucks win their third straight and improve to 9-8. They’re above .500 for the first time since they were 3-2 on Oct. 27. R.J. Hampton had 19 points off the bench for the Magic. Jalen Suggs added 14, and Chuma Okeke and Mychal Mulder had 13 apiece. Orlando lost for the fifth time in six games to fall to an East-worst 4-13.