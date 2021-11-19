Xavi tells Barcelona players to make fans proud before debut

By JOSEPH WILSON

Associated Press

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Xavi Hernández says that he wants his Barcelona players “to make our fans proud” by showing the attitude and effort that the former midfielder believes are key to forging a champion. Xavi will make his debut as Barcelona coach on Saturday when the team hosts Espanyol at Camp Nou. Xavi says he will need his squad ready to contribute especially now that he is missing several attacking players because of injury and health issues. That group of players who must step forward includes the much maligned Philippe Coutinho. Xavi says the Brazilian will have his opportunity to “recover his confidence.”