Wendell Moore Jr. heats up as No. 7 Duke beats Lafayette

By BOB SUTTON

Associated Press

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Wendell Moore Jr. scored 23 points and No. 7 Duke used a few smooth stretches in the second half to pull away for an 88-55 victory over Lafayette. AJ Griffin came off the bench to score 18 points for Duke, which had too many weapons despite some early snags. Mark Williams added 14 points and 15 rebounds, Paolo Banchero scored 11 points and Trevor Keels had 10 points for the Blue Devils. Kyle Jenkins made four 3-pointers and scored 18 points for Lafayette. Moore poured in eight consecutive points early in the second half as Duke stretched its lead to 48-34.