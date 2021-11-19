Thomas, Yeaney help No. 11 Arizona women beat Marist 78-36

TUSCON, Ariz. (AP) — Sam Thomas scored 14 points, Bendu Yeaney added 11 and Arizona beat Marist 78-36. Koi Love had nine points, nine rebounds and four steals, and Lauren Ware also scored nine points with four blocks for No. 11 Arizona (4-0). Love made a tie-breaking layup that gave the Wildcats the lead for good and sparked a 16-6 spurt to close the second quarter. Kendall Krick made a layup 20 seconds into the third quarter to pull Marist to 32-24 but Ware answered with a 3-pointer as Arizona scored 10 straight points and closed the game on a 46-10 run. Krick led the Red Foxes (2-2) with eight points.