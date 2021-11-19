Tennis trailblazer: Peng known for her grit on the court

By ANDREW DAMPF

AP Sports Writer

The tennis player who disappeared after accusing a former top Chinese official of sexually assaulting her is known for her grit and determination. Peng Shuai showed how tough she is when she dealt with heat exhaustion during the U.S. Open semifinals in 2014. She was eventually taken away from that match in a wheelchair. She also overcame heart surgery at the age of 12 and went on to win two Grand Slam doubles titles and reach No. 1 in doubles. She has a lucky cow on her tennis bag to honor her birth in a year of the ox.