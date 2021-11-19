Tatum scores 37, Celtics beat Lakers in James’ return

KEN POWTAK

Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 37 points and the Boston Celtics beat Los Angeles 130-108 in Lakers star LeBron James’ return. Marcus Smart had 22 points and Dennis Schroder 21 for Boston (8-8), which climbed back to .500. Tatum had 11 rebounds and Al Horford added 18 points. Anthony Davis led Los Angeles with 31 points and James finished with 23 in 32 minutes. They each had six rebounds and two assists. James had missed eight games with an abdominal strain, and the Lakers (8-9) went 3-5 while he was sidelined. They’ve lost their last four road games.