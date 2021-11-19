Seahawks’ Chris Carson to undergo season-ending neck surgery

By TIM BOOTH

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks will be without starting running back Chris Carson for the rest of the season after he chose to undergo surgery on his neck. Coach Pete Carroll didn’t fully describe the issue but indicated Carson has a nerve in his neck being impacted by a vertebrate and that surgery is the best option for recovery. Carson has been on injured reserve for several weeks. He hasn’t played since Week 4 against San Francisco.